Everton rebuffed with approach for Hayden Hackney

Everton are looking to sign 23-year-old Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Everton have already initiated the move to sign Hayden Hackney, but their approach has been rejected by Middlesbrough. The Merseyside outfit will face competition from Crystal Palace and Tottenham for the midfielder, and the onus is on them to make an improved offer to get the deal done.

The Toffees need more quality in the middle of the park, as Idrissa Gueye is in the twilight of his career. Additionally, Tim Iroegbunam faces an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, Hackney has emerged as a viable target for Everton.

The Englishman has shown his quality in the Championship with Middlesbrough, recording 14 goal contributions this past season. This is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and join a Premier League club. Moving to the top flight would be ideal for him. The young midfielder has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the English top flight, and he could be a key player for Everton.

Crystal Palace and Tottenham are also keen

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace need more creativity and control in the middle of the park. The Eagles have secured UEFA Europa League football for the upcoming campaign, which may help them convince the player. They have an ambitious project and quality. They have won multiple trophies in recent months, and the player could be attracted to the idea of joining them.

With Daichi Kamada expected to leave as a free agent and Adam Wharton emerging as a target for high-profile clubs, Palace must seek a solution from the market. Finally, Tottenham secured safety in the Premier League after a disappointing season, and they will look to bounce back strongly next term.

Roberto De Zerbi has quality players at his disposal, and Spurs should be doing a lot better. Signing the right players in the summer could help them get their season back on track. With Yves Bissouma leaving Tottenham this summer, they need a long-term replacement.

Hackney will add goals and creativity in the middle of the park. Tottenham are a big club, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down. Despite their struggles in recent seasons, most players will be attracted to the idea of joining them.

The 23-year-old English midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Middlesbrough, and they will be under pressure to sell him. Even though they have turned down the approach from Everton, it is fair to assume that they will eventually sanction his departure for the right price.