Aston Villa in transfer tussle to sign Arthur Atta this summer

Aston Villa will look to sign 23-year-old French midfielder Arthur Atta from Serie A club Udinese in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Arthur Atta is also the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 23year-old Udinese prospect.

However, the Nerazzurri will face stiff competition from Aston Villa for the Frenchman’s signature, as the Villans are preparing for a campaign in the UEFA Champions League with improved skill level in the squad.

Who is Arthur Atta?

Arthur Atta has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Serie A since joining Udinese from FC Metz. The Rennes native spent his formative years in France, passing through the academies at Saint-Jacques FC and Stade Rennais before graduating from the youth division at FC Metz. Meanwhile, Udinese signed the 23-year-old on loan from FC Metz in August 2024 before completing a permanent move last summer.

The French midfielder has made nearly 63 appearances for Udinese thus far while chipping in with six goals and four assists. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

What next for Atta?

Aston Villa’s interest in Arthur Atta makes logical sense. The Villans are grappling with a crisis in the midfield unit, as Boubacar Kamara has struggled with persistent fitness issues during his spell in the Premier League. Additionally, Amadou Onana is reportedly a long-term absentee after sustaining a long-term knee injury earlier this week in the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash with the USA.

That leaves Youri Tielemans and John McGinn as the only recognised midfielders in Unai Emery’s squad, forcing Aston Villa to return to the market for a midfielder. Several candidates, including Neil El Aynaoui, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Atta also a viable target due to his energetic style of play, which will enable swift counter-attacks.

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Beyond Inter Milan, Everton and Napoli have also reportedly courted Atta, as recent reports have linked him with both clubs. As the competition for his signature ramps up, the efficiency of talks and negotiations will determine Atta’s next destination.