Chelsea set to hold fresh talks to sign Pep Chavarria

Chelsea will look to sign 28-year-old Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria from La Liga club Rayo Vallecano this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pep Chavarria is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they are eager to wrap up a deal for the 28-year-old Rayo Vallecano defender imminently.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Rayo Vallecano have “scheduled” a new round of talks, with the two parties poised to meet again to find a consensus on the transfer fee. Meanwhile, the report has revealed that the Spaniard is eager to join the West London club ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Who is Pep Chavarria?

Pep Chavarria has established himself as one of the most underrated left-backs in La Liga since joining Rayo Vallecano from Real Zaragoza in August 2022. The 28-year-old went under the radar in his career until he moved to Estadio de Vallecas, but he has made substantial progress in the last four seasons.

The Spanish left-back has made 125 appearances for Rayo Vallecano thus far while contributing two goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, Chavarria’s progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards this summer.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Pep Chavarria makes logical sense. The Blues are combing the market for a left-back, as Marc Cucurella has joined Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window. While the first-team squad already had Jorrel Hato as an alternative to Cucurella, Xabi Alonso needs another left-back to compete with the Dutchman.

Chavarria, at 28, offers experienced depth to Hato’s youth. The Spaniard’s presence in the defensive unit will allow Hato to continue his progress without being under pressure of being thrown into the deep end. Eventually, Hato can become the undisputed first-choice left-back for the West London club.

Also Read: Three left-backs Chelsea should target to replace Marc Cucurella

Personal terms are understood not to pose a problem, as Chavarria is keen on joining Chelsea during the off-season. However, a deal depends on the Blues’ upcoming negotiations with Rayo Vallecano, as the opening bid did not convince Los Franjirrojos to sanction a sale yet.