Andrey Santos open to Manchester United move, Chelsea willing to entertain sale

Manchester United have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Chelsea midfield sensation Andrey Santos.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Andrey Santos is open to a Manchester United move this summer, as he seeks a prominent role. Meanwhile, Chelsea are willing to entertain offers for the midfielder per another update by Ben Jacobs, which is a massive boost for the Blues in their pursuit of the Brazilian sensation.

Santos has long been regarded as one of the most promising midfield prospects to emerge from South America in recent years. Chelsea moved quickly to secure his signature from Vasco da Gama in a deal worth around £18 million, beating several European rivals to the teenage prospect’s services.

However, despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, Santos has struggled to secure minutes at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea’s midfield options limiting his opportunities. He has spent a significant amount of time away on loan before having a rotational role last time out.

While he did rack up over 2,400 minutes last season, the 22-year-old wants to be a regular starter. This situation has inevitably sparked speculation about his future, with several Premier League clubs monitoring developments closely.

Manchester United’s chances of signing Santos boosted

Manchester United are believed to be among the teams showing interest in the Brazilian international, and recent reports suggest they may have received a significant boost. The midfielder is understood to be open to discussing a move away from Chelsea if it offers a clearer pathway to regular first-team football.

For Manchester United, Santos represents the type of young, technically gifted player capable of strengthening the squad both immediately and in the long run. His ability to operate as a deep-lying midfielder, combined with his energy, ball-winning qualities and composure in possession, could help the Red Devils revamp their midfield following the departure of Casemiro and uncertainty around the future of Manuel Ugarte.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are prepared to listen to proposals for Santos despite the high expectations that surrounded his arrival. While the London club still rate the Brazilian highly, they are said to be open to a sale if the right offer arrives, particularly as they continue to reshape their squad and balance their books.

They blocked an exit last summer, when the Red Devils made an enquiry. However, their stance has changed, and they are now open to offers, handing United a golden opportunity.

Will Newcastle United cause problems for Manchester United?

But the Manchester-based giants are still unlikely to have a clear run at the player. Newcastle United are also believed to be keeping a close eye on Santos’s situation and could emerge as serious competitors should the Blues formally place him on the market.

The Magpies have shown a willingness to invest in young talent with significant upside, and Santos would fit that recruitment profile perfectly. With Sandro Tonali leaving the club and Bruno Guimaraes’s future also uncertain, the Chelsea midfielder could prove to be a smart acquisition.