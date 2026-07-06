Manchester United, Newcastle United vying for Andrey Santos

Manchester United and Newcastle United are ready to explore a move for Andrey Santos, as Chelsea could be tempted to sell

Manchester United and Newcastle United are exploring a move for Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, with several high-profile clubs now competing for midfield options. As per The Guardian, both clubs are at the forefront of a significant search, and could look at the availability of the Blues midfielder.

The midfield market is intensifying in the coming weeks: Tottenham have made a significant statement of intent with their early signings of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, reshaping the competitive landscape for Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Manchester United urgently need midfield reinforcement following the departure of Casemiro and the long-term injury to Manuel Ugarte. Losing the Fernandes race to Tottenham has prompted further interest, despite the club’s agreement with Atalanta for Ederson. Manchester United pursued Alex Scott, though Bournemouth have rejected approaches.

Andrey Santos a key market option?

Manchester United had previously looked at Santos, as per reports, and now they could rekindle their interest. He has struggled for relevance at Chelsea despite playing 27 times in the Premier League last season, sitting firmly behind Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in the midfield pecking order.

A move could appeal to him as an opportunity to secure a more prominent role. Chelsea could be tempted to sell and are reportedly demanding at least £50 million for the player they signed in a £13 million deal back in 2023 from Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama.

Why are Newcastle United chasing Andrey Santos?

Newcastle United are now keen to add a new midfielder as a replacement for Tonali, having faced similar challenges to Manchester United. Reports suggest key target Lamine Camara may not join the club despite their earlier interest in the Senegalese midfielder.

The Magpies have also seen a bid for Archie Gray rejected by Tottenham. With both leading targets proving elusive, Santos presents a realistic option: he could be tempted by Manchester United, but a secure midfield role at Newcastle may equally prove attractive as Chelsea prepare for incoming offers in the coming weeks.