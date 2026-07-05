Lamine Camara increasingly unlikely to join Newcastle United

Newcastle United’s pursuit of highly rated AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is losing momentum, with doubts growing over whether the Senegal international will arrive at St James’ Park this summer.

Lamine Camara, 22, has been on Newcastle United’s radar for several months as the Magpies continue their midfield rebuild under Eddie Howe. The Tyneside outfit have identified the AS Monaco midfielder as a long-term midfield option, valuing the youngster for his energy, ball-recovery and technical progression from deep areas.

However, despite sustained interest and exploratory talks earlier in the window, the move has stalled amid complications. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the club’s recruitment team has been assessing a wide pool of midfield targets.

Camara’s rise in Ligue 1 has made him one of Europe’s most in-demand young midfielders. Since joining AS Monaco, he has established himself as a key figure in their system, earning praise for his high work rate, defensive awareness and ability to progress play from deep areas. His performances have also attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, which has intensified the race for his signature.

Can Newcastle United eventually sign Camara?

AS Monaco’s €50 million valuation has emerged as a financial hurdle. Newcastle United are reluctant to meet the figure without clear departures or significant squad restructuring. With Financial Fair Play considerations still shaping their recruitment strategy, the Magpies are expected to be cautious in high-fee negotiations.

Newcastle United’s midfield plans remain active, but the focus is now believed to be shifting towards alternative targets who may offer better value or a more realistic pathway to completion. The club are understood to be prioritising flexibility in the market as they attempt to strengthen multiple areas of the squad rather than committing heavily to a single pursuit.

Camara remains admired within recruitment circles at St James’ Park, and interest has not been completely ruled out. However, the current outlook suggests that unless there is a major shift in valuation or competition, Newcastle are now expected to pursue alternative targets as they reshape their midfield under Howe. Johan Manzambi is the likeliest midfield signing as things stand.