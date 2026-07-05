Newcastle United interested in Lesley Ugochukwu, face Galatasaray threat

Newcastle United’s midfield could look very different by the time the new season begins. With Sandro Tonali edging closer to a reported £100 million move to Tottenham Hotspur, Eddie Howe and the club’s recruitment team are exploring multiple profiles rather than relying on one marquee replacement.

The Magpies have already been linked with several young midfielders across Europe as they look to build for both the present and the future. Rather than chasing a single high-profile signing, Newcastle appear determined to add players who offer value, versatility and long-term development potential.

According to Chronicle Live, one name now attracting serious attention is Burnley midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu. The 22-year-old impressed despite Burnley’s relegation, making 38 appearances while contributing three goals and two assists during a difficult campaign.

Newcastle are aware that Ugochukwu could be available for around £24 million, making him an attractive option in the current market. However, the Magpies are not alone. Turkish champions Galatasaray have already submitted a proposal for the former Chelsea midfielder, creating fresh competition for his signature. Having only joined Burnley for around £25 million last summer, Ugochukwu is unlikely to want Championship football if an opportunity to remain at the highest level presents itself.

Why Lesley Ugochukwu makes tactical sense for Newcastle

From a tactical standpoint, Ugochukwu represents a very different profile from Tonali rather than a direct replacement. He is a physically dominant midfielder who excels at winning duels, covering ground and protecting the defence, while still possessing the technical ability to progress possession through midfield.

For Eddie Howe, that profile is valuable. Newcastle have built much of their recent success on intensity, pressing and athleticism, and Ugochukwu fits naturally into that identity. At 22, he also offers significant room for development under a coach who has consistently improved young players.

The relatively modest £24 million valuation is another major attraction and spending that figure would allow Newcastle to pursue multiple midfield additions rather than investing the bulk of the Tonali fee on a single player. That explains why other targets such as Lamine Camara and Johan Manzambi continue to feature prominently in the club’s recruitment plans.

Galatasaray’s interest adds urgency, but Newcastle can offer something the Turkish champions cannot, the opportunity to remain in the Premier League and continue developing in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues. But then, given how they have been gazumped on several deals at the 11th hour, it is in the Tyneside outfit’s best interests to move fast and decisively.

Should Newcastle move for Ugochukwu?

This feels exactly like the type of transfer Newcastle should be making as Ugochukwu is young, physically ready for Premier League football and still has considerable upside. He is not expected to replace Tonali on his own, nor should he be but as part of a wider midfield rebuild, he represents excellent value. If Newcastle genuinely intend to refresh the engine room with two or three younger players, Ugochukwu looks like one of the smartest pieces of business they could complete this summer.