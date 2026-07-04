Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest make enquiry for Joaquin Oso

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have made enquiries for Sevilla left-back Joaquin Oso, who has a tricky contract situation with the Spanish side.

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have enquired for Sevilla left-back Joaquin Oso ahead of the summer, per ABC Sevilla. The 22-year-old enters the final year of his contract with the La Liga club, who face financial pressure and cannot match his wage demands.

Nottingham Forest made a significant sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City and will be looking for ways to spend the incoming funds. While strengthening the first team remains the priority ahead of the summer, the club are also looking to invest the money in talents who could potentially be sold for significant fees in the future.

Keeping both things in mind, they have an interest in Joaquin Oso, the Sevilla left-back. Forest, as well as Newcastle United, have enquired about the player, who has a €20 million release clause, but owing to his current situation he could be sold for a lower price, as Newcastle United are also interested.

The Premier League pair are attracted to the left-back’s profile, he made 21 league appearances and became a regular in Sevilla’s second half of the season, at a discounted rate.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is actively seeking to reinforce key positions, and the Magpies have been linked with Oso as part of their broader summer strategy. Recent reports also mention Fiorentina as a contender, with Sevilla reported to demand at least €10 million for the left-back despite his €20 million clause.

Newcastle United’s interest might stem from the fact that Lewis Hall remains linked with big clubs ahead of the summer. There are some teams closely monitoring his situation, and Manchester United are seen as strong contenders in the race for the English left-back.

Why are Sevilla considering a sale?

Sevilla are in a difficult financial position and cannot offer Oso the wages he demands following his breakthrough into the first team. The club opened contract talks with the 22-year-old, but their offer of gradual wage increases did not satisfy him. Oso remains on wages befitting a youth player, despite becoming a regular starter.

Sevilla face significant risk if they retain Oso beyond this summer. The player could enter negotiations with interested suitors from January onwards under a pre-contract agreement, allowing him to join a rival on a Bosman move. A cut-price sale this summer therefore offers Sevilla a financial solution whilst giving Oso the wage package he seeks elsewhere.