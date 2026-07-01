Newcastle United eyeing summer move for Joaquin Oso

Newcastle United are eyeing an opportunistic move for Sevilla full-back Joaquin Oso, with his contract situation in focus.

Newcastle United are targeting Sevilla full-back Joaquin Oso as a potential replacement for Lewis Hall, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness). The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his deal, offering the Premier League club an opportunity to pursue him at a reduced cost.

Sevilla are bracing for approaches, with contract negotiations reportedly stalled, which could leave the Spanish side with no choice but to sell for a reduced price. Oso has a release clause worth €20 million, according to the report, but Sevilla are not willing to sell him for anything less than €10 million.

This has piqued the interest of a few clubs, including Fiorentina, who are considering a €5 million move. The presence of Newcastle United in the race could complicate matters for the Serie A side, particularly given the financial power the Premier League club can offer.

Newcastle United to chase Joaquin Oso?

Newcastle United’s interest stems from uncertainty over Lewis Hall. The English full-back is attracting significant interest from the likes of former side Chelsea and Manchester United, according to reports, with the possibility of him departing St James’ Park likely to emerge over the course of the summer.

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising a move, and Hall’s departure could lead to Newcastle United searching for the right replacement. Their interest in Oso could suggest that the Sevilla star is being viewed as a possible successor to Hall, and at the very least, the Magpies appear to be considering an approach for the 22-year-old wide man.

Oso’s stamina and work rate make him a strong fit for English football. He thrives on covering distance, making overlapping runs, and trying to find the right pass inside. These traits could help the Magpies cope with the loss of Hall.

His ability to also feature as a winger adds value by providing a versatile option on the left side, particularly given Eddie Howe’s preference for attacking full-backs. Overall, Oso could be a sensible option as long as the manager has a clear idea of how the Sevilla star could thrive in his system.

There have also been links with Toulouse full-back Dayann Methalie, but the Magpies could lose that particular race to Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports. If Hall departs, Newcastle’s interest in Oso could crystallize into a formal approach before the transfer deadline.