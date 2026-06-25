Newcastle United face Bayer Leverkusen threat in Dayann Methalie race

Newcastle United have reportedly rekindled their interest in Dayann Methalie but face the threat of Bayer Leverkusen in the race.

Newcastle United have reportedly rekindled interest in Toulouse left-back Dayann Methalie, as per Team Talk, but face a rival threat from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The German club are seeking a replacement after Atletico Madrid agreed a deal for Alejandro Grimaldo, per Fabrizio Romano.

Dayann Methalie is coming off the back of a breakthrough season with Toulouse, having come through the club’s system and delivered impressive performances. He played 30 appearances, including 27 in Ligue 1, scoring twice and assisting as many. Methalie is a versatile defender — capable of playing wing-back as well as left-back — which suits both Newcastle and Leverkusen’s attacking systems. His record marks a strong platform for a summer move.

Newcastle’s January interest in Methalie was widely reported, but a knee injury sustained around that period scuppered an approach from the Magpies. However, the club have kept tabs on him and now appear ready to rekindle their pursuit.

Newcastle are targeting a left-back following the reported Manchester United links for Lewis Hall. Methalie’s wing-back versatility makes him a fit replacement.

Why Bayer Leverkusen pose a threat

Newcastle United reportedly could be prepared to approach, but they face an imminent threat from Bayer Leverkusen. The German side could look to bring a young player with immense potential to fill the void left by Grimaldo’s exit, as Methalie fits the bill. Leverkusen can offer Champions League football; Newcastle cannot, which may prove a significant draw for the 20-year-old.

The style of play — wing-back football in particular — is something Leverkusen excel at and may appeal to Methalie. Newcastle United, however, are also capable of making a compelling financial offer that could outweigh Leverkusen’s sporting advantages.

Is a move premature?

Toulouse signed Methalie to a new contract upon his first-team breakthrough, with his deal lasting until 2030. The French side therefore have significant leverage in negotiations, and their business model suggests a sale is possible if the valuation is right.

Methalie has one season under his belt with Toulouse; joining Newcastle or Leverkusen would require guaranteed game time to protect his development.