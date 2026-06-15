Chelsea contact Lewis Hall for summer move, plan Manchester United hijack

Chelsea are interested in signing 21-year-old Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall during the summer transfer window.

According to Indy Kaila, Manchester United are keen on signing Lewis Hall as well, and Chelsea are hoping to beat them to his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

The Blues need to sign a quality left back this summer after sanctioning the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid. Hall could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for the West London club.

The Englishman was very impressive for Newcastle United last season, and there is no doubt he has the quality to play for bigger clubs. The 21-year-old is a young player with a bright future, and he could establish himself as the first-choice left back for Chelsea for the foreseeable future.

Chelsea endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, and they missed out on European football for the upcoming campaign. The Blues need more quality in the team if they want to bounce back strongly. Someone like Hall will help them improve at both ends of the park. He has shown he can be a reliable defender in the Premier League and is quite effective going forward.

The youngster will look to help create opportunities for his teammates with his crossing, overlap and passing. Hall registered a pass accuracy of 85% in the Premier League last season and produced 20% cross accuracy as well. He had a dribble accuracy of 54% and recovered the ball 4.5 times every 90 minutes.

Manchester United eye move for Lewis Hall

On the other hand, Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality long-term alternative to Luke Shaw. The English defender is in the twilight stage of his career, and Manchester United are looking for a potential replacement. There is no doubt the English international would be ideal for them.

The Red Devils have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will certainly hope to beat Chelsea to the signature of the 21-year-old defender. Recent reports have claimed that Hall is open to joining Manchester United this summer.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to pay a premium for the young defender, and it will be interesting to see how Newcastle react. They will not want to easily lose a key player like Hall. Also, the Tyneside outfit are one of the wealthiest clubs in the country, and they do not need to sell their best players for money. Selling the 21-year-old could send the wrong message about their ambition.