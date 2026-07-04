Martin Odegaard links with Galatasaray refuted after personal terms rumours

Martin Odegaard is not in talks to join 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray despite suggestions of an agreement on personal terms.

According to an update by Sam Dean, Martin Odegaard may yet have a long-term future at Arsenal. The Daily Telegraph journalist has revealed that the 27-year-old playmaker’s agent, Bjorn Kvarme, was not in Istanbul this week amid suggestions that he may move to Turkiye in the ongoing transfer window.

The latest update comes in the wake of a report by Selman Ozturk that Galatasaray had reached an agreement on personal terms with Odegaard for a summer move. The Turkish journalist has also suggested that Arsenal will demand around €40 million to part ways with the former Real Madrid prospect during the off-season.

Martin Odegaard and his time at Arsenal so far

Martin Odegaard has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2021. The 27-year-old initially joined the North London club in January before completing a permanent move in a deal worth £30 million in the subsequent summer transfer window.

Odegaard has made nearly 250 appearances for Arsenal thus far while chipping in with 42 goals and 46 assists. However, the Norwegian playmaker’s long-term future has been uncertain in recent months, as persistent fitness issues have hampered his performance levels. Recent reports have suggested that an adventure in the Turkish Super Lig may be on the cards for the Arsenal skipper.

Turkish adventure on the horizon?

Galatasaray’s reported interest in Martin Odegaard is understandable. While the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig champions have been dominant in domestic football, particularly the league, they have yet to take the next step in continental events. Okan Buruk is keen to strengthen his squad across departments.

So, widespread reports have linked Cimbom with several world-class players, including Bruno Fernandes, Virgil van Dijk, and Bernardo Silva, who has since joined Real Madrid. However, while Odegaard has also seemingly been on the wishlist, a move to the Turkish club is not on the cards yet.

Nevertheless, reports continue to link the Arsenal captain with several high-profile clubs, including Atletico Madrid. Despite inconsistent performances over the last two seasons, a summer departure would be surprising, given the quality the Norwegian international has shown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he has been integral to his team’s progress.