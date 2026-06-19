Atletico Madrid eyeing Martin Odegaard as Antoine Griezmann replacement

Atletico Madrid are considering Martin Odegaard as the successor to Antoine Griezmann, with Diego Simeone looking at creative solutions

Atletico Madrid have identified Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard as a potential successor to Antoine Griezmann, per Fichajes, though a deal faces significant obstacles.

The Norwegian’s creative profile aligns with Diego Simeone’s requirements, but acquiring him would prove extremely challenging. Fichajes reports a possible asking price of €40 million, though Arsenal are expected to demand significantly more if they entertain offers. Atletico Madrid could attempt exploratory talks to gauge the North London club’s openness, but more suitors would likely emerge, pricing Odegaard beyond easy reach.

Martin Odegaard endured an injury-plagued season at Arsenal, struggling with shoulder and knee problems that limited his appearances. Yet he remained instrumental in critical moments, as the Gunners lifted the Premier League title after a 22-year gap and reached the UEFA Champions League final.

The Norwegian played 36 times across all competitions, scoring once and providing eight assists. However, earlier reports have named him among players Arsenal could consider selling, though such sales remain speculative.

Why do Atletico Madrid want Martin Odegaard?

Atletico Madrid are interested in Odegaard, as Diego Simeone wants to bring in a viable replacement for the departed Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman is departing as a free agent and joining giants MLS club Orlando City. So, the Colchoneros view the Arsenal skipper as the perfect option to succeed him.

Odegaard brings creative superiority and authority to this team, something Simeone wants in his squad. The report also states a possible asking price of €40 million, but that is not likely to be true, as Arsenal will tend to value him significantly higher if they had plans to sell him.

Arsenal’s stance on Odegaard

Despite reports linking Arsenal to attacking reinforcements such as Dani Olmo, Arteta has consistently placed Odegaard at the heart of his midfield. The Gunners also remains linked with Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa, though the English international is expected to be positioned differently in Arteta’s system.

Arteta views Odegaard as critical to Arsenal’s project, and with a Premier League title just won, the Gunners are unlikely to sell their captain. The idea is to manage the Norwegian’s fitness issues well and have him fit and available for the next season ahead.

Hence, a move for Atletico Madrid or another club will be extremely challenging unless there is a large enough offer that tempts the Gunners into considering a sale. Given Arsenal’s recent Premier League title, Odegaard’s sale is unlikely unless a club presents a package the Gunners cannot refuse, and even then, Arteta is expected to resist.