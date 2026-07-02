Everton need to pay over £15 million to sign Timothy Weah

Everton will look to sign 26-year-old USMNT international Timothy Weah from Ligue 1 club Marseille this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Timothy Weah is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have made multiple enquiries for the 26-year-old Marseille winger.

The American attacker has officially completed a permanent move to Marseille after spending the 2025/26 season on loan at the Ligue 1 club. However, they are open to selling Weah in the coming weeks, and Les Phoceens will demand over £15 million to part ways with him.

How did Timothy Weah fare upon his return to Ligue 1?

Timothy Weah has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Marseille from Juventus. The Ligue 1 club signed the 26-year-old on a season-long loan deal last summer, and he managed over 3,000 minutes of game time in 41 appearances across all competitions. However, he could only contribute three goals and four assists in those outings.

Nevertheless, Weah has completed a permanent move to Marseille, with Les Phoceens paying £15 million to retain his services. However, per Football Insider, the Ligue 1 giants are willing to sell the USMNT international if “the chance to flip a big profit emerges” in the summer transfer window.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Everton’s interest in Timothy Weah makes sense. The Toffees are scouring the market for a wide attacker this summer as they aim to revive the push for European qualification after falling short in the recently concluded campaign. For that, they need more quality on the flanks, with Iliman Ndiaye the only reliable option for the right-wing berth.

Additionally, Ndiaye’s long-term future is uncertain amid his links with high-profile clubs, with recent reports suggesting Everton may be forced to sell him ahead of the 2026/27 season. Weah has thus emerged as a viable target, and his ability to play as a right-back adds to his appeal amid the Merseyside club’s search for a Seamus Coleman replacement.

However, the claims by Football Insider are slightly contradictory. On one end, they suggest that Marseille will sell if they can make a profit on their investment. On the other, the price tag has been portrayed to be over £15 million. If the valuation remains around that, Weah will be an attractive option for Everton, as the USMNT international will not command an excessive fee.