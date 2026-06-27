Everton make approach for Timothy Weah move

Everton have knocked on the doors of Marseille as they look to learn more about a potential transfer for Timothy Weah.

Everton have made an enquiry for United States international Timothy Weah, per an update by Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, as David Moyes looks to strengthen the right flank ahead of next season. The Merseyside club are understood to be gathering information on the 26-year-old utility man.

Moyes is expected to oversee a busy summer, with Everton looking to reinforce multiple areas following a campaign that exposed a lack of depth and quality. His pace and positional flexibility align with Moyes’s tactical preferences for a modern full-back/winger role.

The Toffees were forced to use Jake O’Brien as a right-back last season because of a lack of depth. While the 25-year-old has been solid in the position, deploying him in that role reduces the attacking output from the right flank. Weah, who can feature anywhere on the right flank, could be a perfect fit for the Merseyside club, as he can provide competition in multiple positions.

Weah, who was on loan at Marseille last season, contributed towards seven goals in his 41 outings, with the majority of his appearances coming as a full-back/wing-back. The American international has adapted to different tactical systems across Paris Saint-Germain’s academy, Celtic, Lille, Juventus and Marseille, which highlights his adaptability.

Everton considering a move for Weah

Everton’s interest remains at an early stage. Marseille are believed to view Weah as an important part of their long-term plans and are not actively looking to sell him after securing his services permanently with the help of the obligation to buy clause.

However, Galetti has suggested that the Ligue 1 outfit could be tempted into negotiations if a substantial proposal arrives during the transfer window. Reports indicate that only a significant offer would force the French club to reconsider their stance.

For the Toffees, the enquiry represents a concrete step in their summer recruitment strategy. Moyes and the club’s decision-makers are examining numerous targets, but Weah’s name is now firmly on their radar after they previously discussed his name during the winter window.

Whether a formal offer follows will depend on Marseille’s valuation and the player’s appetite for a Premier League move once his international duties conclude. However, Everton have several right-backs on their radar, including Ben White. That said, Weah may be better suited to the role of a winger, and he can be a possible alternative to Iliman Ndiaye.