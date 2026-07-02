Atletico Madrid rival Liverpool in Bradley Barcola chase

Atletico Madrid will look to sign 23-year-old French international Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Bradley Barcola is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish giants are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger, having become Diego Simeone’s top target for the wide attacking berth.

Per Fichajes, Atletico Madrid will not be alone in the battle for the Frenchman’s signature, as he is also a target for Liverpool. Meanwhile, the report has revealed that PSG will demand around €80 million to part ways with Barcola in the coming weeks.

How has Bradley Barcola fared at PSG?

Bradley Barcola has established himself as one of the best players in Ligue 1 since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Lyon in August 2023. The 23-year-old hit the ground running at Parc des Princes, and his fitness and consistency have stood out as his teammates dealt with injury concerns. Additionally, his pace, work rate, and technical ability have earned him plaudits.

Barcola scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in only 2,971 minutes of game time across 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. The French winger has carried that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring two goals and providing one assist in only 208 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, his exploits have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, including Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

What next for Barcola?

Atletico Madrid’s interest in Bradley Barcola makes sense. With Antoine Griezmann calling time on his illustrious stint with Los Rojiblancos, they need a long-term replacement who can fill the productivity gap at Estadio Metropolitano. While Barcola will not be a like-for-like alternative for his compatriot, he will add pace and dynamism from the left flank, something Atletico have lacked in recent seasons.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah, who has played his final game at Anfield. Additionally, they have yet to fill Luis Diaz’s void since the Colombian international joined Bayern Munich. With Cody Gakpo struggling to deliver consistently, the PSG winger represents an appealing addition to the Merseyside club’s attack.

Meanwhile, recent reports have revealed PSG’s increasing willingness to sanction Barcola’s exit in the summer transfer window. At €80 million, Barcola offers a profile that suits both clubs’ immediate needs in the final third and their summer transfer window timeline.