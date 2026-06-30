Bradley Barcola expected to leave PSG this summer, fresh contact established and price revealed

Bradley Barcola is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer after fresh contact was established between Liverpool and the player’s representatives.

Paris Saint-Germain are now placing a valuation of around €120 million on Bradley Barcola, as per TEAMtalk, with Liverpool keen on signing him in the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool have intensified their pursuit of the France international in recent days, opening fresh discussions with Barcola’s camp. The 23-year-old has reportedly made it clear that he does not intend to sign a new contract at Parc des Princes, and with negotiations failing to progress, PSG have reluctantly accepted that a summer departure is becoming increasingly likely.

The development will come as a boost for Liverpool, and they will be hoping to close the deal soon. PSG value Barcola at €120 million, reflecting his proven Ligue 1 form and long-term resale value. Liverpool have been informed of the financial demands but are not believed to have been deterred by the valuation as they weigh up a significant investment in one of Europe’s most highly rated wide forwards.

Liverpool’s interest in Barcola is not new. The Premier League club have monitored the Frenchman for some time, but their pursuit has accelerated after missing out on RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who is now expected to join PSG. The arrival of Diomande and potential further recruitment may reduce Barcola’s starting role, signalling that PSG are open to a sale.

Liverpool could use Barcola

Liverpool are seeking to bolster their attacking depth by signing Barcola ahead of the 2026/27 season. The club are believed to admire his versatility, with Barcola capable of operating on either flank while also offering a goal threat from wide areas. He had 20 goal contributions last term.

Although Liverpool face competition from several elite European clubs, fresh discussions with the player’s entourage are viewed as a significant step forward. The Reds remain confident they can present an attractive sporting project that could convince Barcola to make the switch to Anfield.

Also Read: Liverpool’s Plan B: Three ideal alternatives after Yan Diomande setback

Whether Liverpool decide to meet PSG’s substantial valuation remains to be seen, but the latest developments suggest Barcola’s future is moving towards a summer transfer. With the player unwilling to commit to a new contract and Les Parisiens now prepared to consider offers, one of the biggest transfer sagas of the window appears set to gather pace in the coming weeks.