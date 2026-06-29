Liverpool planning fresh talks to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are planning fresh discussions over a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Spanish transfer insider Matteo Moretto, Bradley Barcola is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker this summer, and they have their sights set on the PSG winger.

The Premier League giants continue to explore attacking reinforcements ahead of the new season. Barcola has also been linked with Arsenal. The Reds have admired Barcola for some time, and while PSG have consistently resisted selling him, Liverpool are not giving up on their interest.

Barcola has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young wide forwards since joining PSG from Lyon. Blessed with explosive pace, close control and the ability to operate on either flank, the 23-year-old offers the tactical flexibility and direct style Liverpool seek to fit their high-intensity attacking approach.

The Frenchman’s creativity and eye for goal make him an attractive target as the Reds assess ways to strengthen the frontline. Liverpool have been linked with several attacking players in recent months, but Barcola remains one of the standout names on their shortlist. Reports suggest they have maintained their interest despite PSG’s reluctance to entertain offers, and the Reds are now ready to reopen dialogue in the hope of testing the Ligue 1 champions’ resolve.

Barcola needs a move

PSG are closing in on the signing of Yan Diomande, and that is likely to push Barcola down the pecking order. The 23-year-old needs regular game time to develop and fulfil his potential. He registered 20 goal contributions last season, and he deserves to play regularly. The move to Liverpool would be ideal for him. It would not be a surprise if the player decides to push for a move in the summer.

Liverpool’s recruitment team is expected to remain active throughout the transfer window as they reshape the squad for the upcoming campaign. Alongside their search for midfield reinforcements, adding another elite attacker is a priority, particularly as the Reds look to increase competition across the front line.

Liverpool’s continued interest ensures Barcola will remain one of the transfer window’s most closely watched storylines. For now, PSG remain in control, yet the Reds are monitoring the situation for any shift in the French club’s stance.