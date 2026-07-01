Leeds United eager to loan out Harry Gray amid League One links

Leeds United are considering loaning academy striker Harry Gray, 17, to a top League One club for development.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United view Harry Gray as a key part of their long-term future and are eager to secure him quality first-team experience in the 2026/27 season.

The 17-year-old’s academy performance has been prolific. Gray scored 11 goals in just 13 games in all competitions for Leeds United’s youth sides last term, including six in just seven Premier League 2 appearances.

However, his output was more realistic in a first-team environment during a loan spell at Rotherham in the second half of last season, where he managed 3 goals and 1 assist in 20 appearances for the now-relegated side. The dip suggests Gray needs a more stable environment; targeting a promotion-chasing League One club balances competitive pressure with better tactical setup.

Leeds United tied Gray down to a long-term deal last year, cementing their investment in his development. The youngster’s Rotherham loan gave him a taste of first-team action; the club now views the Under-21s as too small a stage for a player with his potential.

Another loan move in focus

According to Football Insider’s report, Leeds are preparing a second loan opportunity for Gray. This time, they are keen for him to join one of the division’s promotion-chasing sides, an environment where competitive football under pressure will prove crucial to his development as a future Elland Road star.

The identity of the interested clubs remains unclear at this point, as the report only focuses on Leeds United and their plan for Gray. A loan move to one of the stronger League One sides would be a step in the right direction, as it would allow the teenager to experience first-team football under pressure, which could play an important role in his development

First-team plans and squad overhaul

Moving away from Gray and his potential loan move, Leeds United are also focused on bringing in the right players in the market. Daniel Farke’s side are reportedly interested in free agent Julian Brandt and have completed a deal with free agent Harry Wilson of Fulham.

Departures are also expected apart from Pascal Struijk’s move to Brighton & Hove Albion, forcing Leeds to seek defensive reinforcement. A midfielder is high on Farke’s agenda, with a new striker also in focus should Joel Piroe depart during the summer.