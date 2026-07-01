Crystal Palace rule out signing Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah

Crystal Palace recently spurned the opportunity to sign Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, intermediaries offered Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Trevoh Chalobah to Crystal Palace. However, the Eagles have no interest in signing any of the four Chelsea centre-backs, having identified Charlie Cresswell as their top target for the ongoing transfer window.

The stressful situation for four Chelsea centre-backs

Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah are in a bothersome situation at Chelsea. While the latter was a regular for the West London club under Enzo Maresca, he was in and out of the starting lineup once Liam Rosenior took charge. Recent reports have suggested that a summer exit is possible for the English international amid his links with Como and Inter Milan.

The English international has made over 150 appearances for Chelsea thus far while chipping in with eight goals and three assists. While Chalobah has still been a regular in the last 18 months, Disasi, Badiashile, and Adarabioyo have either been rotation options at the West London club or frozen out of the first-team picture.

Disasi spent the second half of the 2025/26 season on loan at West Ham United, and Chelsea will reportedly entertain bids for him during the off-season. Badiashile and Adarabioyo are in a similar situation, as the Blues are eager to sign a world-class centre-back to Levi Colwill’s long-term partner; Maxence Lacroix is understood to be closing in on moving to Stamford Bridge.

What next for the Chelsea quartet?

Joining Crystal Palace could have been an ideal move for all four Chelsea centre-backs. Trevoh Chalobah already has previous experience at the South London club, having enjoyed a fruitful loan stint in the first half of the 2024/25 season. Lacroix’s impending move to Chelsea will create a void in the central defensive unit at Selhurst Park.