Chelsea initiate contact to sign Eli Junior Kroupi

Chelsea have reportedly initiated contact with Eli Junior Kroupi’s agent as they target the Bournemouth forward, joining Arsenal and PSG in the race to secure his signature this summer.

According to Potent Sports via Simon Phillips, Chelsea have registered a clear interest in Eli Junior Kroupi by initiating contact with his agent. The Blues are in the market for a new attacker, and may view the Bournemouth star as a potential option if he were open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Eli Junior Kroupi made a stellar statement of his talent with a season producing 13 goals for Bournemouth. The Cherries took a gamble on his signing by bringing him from Lorient, and they are probably staring at a massive profit on their modest investment, which did look significant when they agreed a deal.

The season he has had at the South Coast club signalled the talent he has in his locker, which has already attracted a host of teams towards exploring a move. The Cherries are poised for substantial profit on their signing from Lorient, and Arsenal and PSG are seen as strong contenders, undeterred by the nine-figure asking price.

Chelsea join the race

While Arsenal and PSG are the names making headlines in the Kroupi chase, Chelsea are emerging as contenders. The Blues have reportedly contacted the player’s agent to understand the steps required should a pursuit turn serious.

The price point remains critical, as Chelsea may view Kroupi as an alternative to Morgan Rogers. The Aston Villa star is reportedly valued at £130 million, a significant outlay that could influence the Blues’ strategy as they rebuild under Xabi Alonso.

Arsenal are the major contenders in the Rogers chase, and their simultaneous interest in Kroupi highlights the midfielder’s market value. For Chelsea, capturing Kroupi would require a monumental effort given the competition.

Tactical fit at Chelsea

Xabi Alonso seeks a versatile attacker capable of operating as a second striker or centre-forward, and Kroupi’s flexibility aligns with that requirement. His left-side attacking capability adds to his appeal, positioning him as a potential asset to the Blues’ forward line should they successfully move past Arsenal and PSG for his signature.