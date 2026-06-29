Francesco Farioli blocking William Gomes exit

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle suffered a blow in their pursuit of William Gomes, as manager Francesco Farioli has blocked his exit.

According to Correio da Manha via SportWitness, Francesco Farioli has emerged as a significant obstacle to William Gomes’ exit from FC Porto, with the head coach determined to hold on to the highly rated 20-year-old Brazilian despite growing transfer interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Any hopes of securing a deal this summer may prove difficult to realise. Farioli has become a key figure behind the scenes in Porto’s efforts to retain Gomes. The Italian manager is understood to view the youngster as an important part of his plans and has made it clear internally that he would prefer the club to resist approaches for the promising forward, who is protected by a €80 million release clause.

That stance may block approaches from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle, all of whom have been keeping tabs on the Brazilian in recent months. Gomes has enjoyed an encouraging campaign, contributing 15 goals and assists across all competitions.

Those numbers, combined with his age and potential, have significantly increased his profile among Europe’s leading recruitment departments. Capable of operating on either flank, the youngster is admired for his pace, technical ability and willingness to take on defenders in one-versus-one situations.

His creativity in the final third has also become a notable feature of his game, making him an attractive target for clubs searching for young attacking talent with room to grow.

Premier League clubs won’t be able to sign Gomes

Porto, though, are under no immediate pressure to sanction a sale. They are willing to cash in on Pepe instead, who features in the same position. His departure could help them raise the funds needed to bolster the squad as a whole.

While the club are aware of the growing interest in Gomes, there appears to be a belief that his value could rise further if he continues on his current trajectory under Farioli’s guidance.

For the Premier League clubs involved, the situation presents a familiar challenge. While interest in Gomes remains genuine, any potential move will likely depend on Porto’s willingness to negotiate and on whether the player himself pushes for a new challenge, which, at this point, looks unlikely.

With Farioli backing the youngster and the Portuguese club reluctant to weaken their squad, they do hold a strong position.

While the Brazilian appears tailor-made for Chelsea’s youth-driven recruitment model and would add valuable depth to the squads of Arsenal and United, while also helping Newcastle United soften the blow of a potential Anthony Gordon exit, a switch to the Premier League this summer now seems increasingly improbable after Farioli reportedly communicated his stance to Porto president Andre Villas-Boas.