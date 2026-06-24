William Gomes committed to FC Porto amid Premier League links

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United have received a setback in their pursuit of FC Porto attacking sensation William Gomes.

William Gomes will not be leaving FC Porto this summer despite being linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United, according to a report by A Bola via Sport Witness. The Brazilian winger wants to continue at the Portuguese club for now, has no intention of pushing for a move away, and is focused on playing Champions League football with them next season.

Following an impressive rise at Sao Paulo, Gomes joined FC Porto at the start of 2025 and has since established himself as a key figure in the team. The 20-year-old played a significant part in their league triumph, appearing in 46 matches across competitions with 13 goals and two assists. The Brazilian has made a name for himself through his explosive pace, elite dribbling, and exquisite finishing.

Why do Premier League clubs want Gomes?

His performances have caught the eye of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle, though all three clubs remain in the early stages of interest. While the clubs have been linked with him in recent weeks, they are yet to make any concrete bids.

Porto, meanwhile, expect further movement once the World Cup concludes but are determined to retain Gomes for another season. The club believes he could develop into an even stronger player over the next 12 months.

From a tactical perspective, the winger fits distinct needs across the interested clubs. At Manchester United, Gomes could compete with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo for a place in the starting XI. For Newcastle United, he would upgrade on Jacob Murphy and rival Anthony Elanga for a prominent role on the right flank. Arsenal view him as a potential winger option who could support Bukayo Saka and make a case to start on the left side.

However, landing Gomes will prove difficult for any interested party. He remains committed to Porto and shows no interest in engineering a departure. The club, similarly, are not looking to sell him in the near term. Currently on holiday in Brazil, Gomes is reportedly following Porto’s physical preparation programme rigorously, signalling his focus is already fixed on next season rather than a summer exit.