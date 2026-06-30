Barcelona eyeing 2027 move for Ayyoub Bouaddi, face Chelsea, Manchester City obstacle.

Barcelona have begun laying the groundwork for a future move for Lille sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi, with the Catalan giants viewing the teenage midfielder as a potential successor to Frenkie de Jong.

Rather than pursuing an immediate transfer, Barcelona are believed to be planning a major approach in the summer of 2027, allowing Ayyoub Bouaddi another season to continue his development in France.

The 18-year-old Moroccan international has rapidly emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects following an outstanding campaign for Lille and an impressive breakthrough at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Barcelona’s sporting department regard Bouaddi as an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s long-term vision and have already informed the player’s representatives of their desire to sign him in the future.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona’s proposed strategy would involve an investment of around €80 million in 2027, with Barcelona hoping the delay will improve both the player’s development and the club’s financial flexibility. Internally, Bouaddi is viewed as a midfielder capable of complementing the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Marc Bernal, and Fermin Lopez while eventually replacing the influence of Frenkie de Jong.

However, patience could prove costly. Chelsea and Manchester City are both monitoring the teenager closely and possess the financial power to test Lille’s resolve much sooner. Real Madrid are also believed to be following his progress after his impressive displays for Morocco at the World Cup, where he played a key role in the draw against Brazil and the victory over Scotland. Those performances have significantly accelerated his rise, transforming him from one of Ligue 1’s most promising youngsters into a target for several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Why Ayyoub Bouaddi fits Barcelona’s long-term midfield evolution

From a tactical perspective, Bouaddi possesses many of the characteristics Barcelona traditionally value in central midfielders. Comfortable receiving possession under pressure, he combines excellent close control with progressive dribbling, intelligent scanning, and the ability to dictate tempo through quick passing combinations.

Unlike purely defensive midfielders, Bouaddi naturally progresses attacks by carrying the ball through midfield rather than relying solely on passing. His composure in tight spaces and ability to eliminate pressure with intelligent body positioning make him particularly suited to possession-dominant football.

Alongside Pedri, Gavi, and Marc Bernal, Bouaddi could give Barcelona one of Europe’s most technically gifted young midfield units for the next decade. His tactical intelligence would also allow him to operate in multiple midfield roles depending on Flick’s system.

The challenge is timing as Barcelona are hoping patience works in their favour, but Chelsea and Manchester City may attempt to secure his signature long before 2027, while Real Madrid’s growing interest only increases the competition.

Can Barcelona afford to wait until 2027?

This may be Barcelona’s biggest gamble as Bouaddi looks destined to become one of Europe’s elite midfielders, and players of his profile rarely become cheaper with time. While waiting another year may suit Barcelona financially, it also gives wealthier clubs every opportunity to move first. If Chelsea or Manchester City decide to act now, Barcelona’s carefully constructed long-term plan could disappear before it ever truly begins.