Gary O’Neil keeping tabs on five Chelsea players

Newly appointed Ipswich Town boss Gary O’Neil is plotting a summer raid on Chelsea and could sign multiple players.

Gary O’Neil is eyeing five Chelsea players this summer, per Football Insider, with goalkeeper Mike Penders and attacking midfielder Kendry Paez among his targets ahead of Ipswich Town’s Premier League return.

The newly promoted outfit are monitoring Penders, Paez, Mamadou Sarr, David Datro Fofana, and Aaron Anselmino, as O’Neil is poised to leverage his existing connections within the BlueCo ownership structure. He managed Chelsea’s sister club, RC Strasbourg, during the second half of last season and managed quite a few of these young guns.

O’Neil could seek a reunion with five Chelsea players

Among the names attracting attention is goalkeeper Mike Penders. The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign on loan at Strasbourg, significantly enhancing his reputation. Chelsea regard Penders as a long-term prospect, but limited first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge suggest another loan spell would aid his development, a scenario that could favour Ipswich. But he still looks likely to remain at the London club.

Kendry Paez, one of South America’s most exciting young talents, is another target. O’Neil is understood to be monitoring the Ecuadorian teenager as he matures, with a loan move remaining a possibility should he become available.

Defender Mamadou Sarr is understood to be a realistic target should the Blues bolster their defence this summer. Additional arrivals at centre-back could push him down the pecking order and increase the likelihood of a move away. While Paez and Sarr both spent little time under O’Neil, Sarr’s chances of moving to Ipswich are very high.

Meanwhile, striker David Datro Fofana, who has made a limited first-team impact since his move to Chelsea, is another Ipswich target. Regular football is likely to be prioritised after he has struggled for game time despite being sent out on multiple loans, making a move away appealing should the club make him available.

Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino, currently sidelined by a hamstring injury sustained during his Strasbourg loan, remains highly rated by Chelsea. Ipswich are reportedly eyeing a loan move, which could help all parties involved.

While no formal offers have been submitted, O’Neil and Ipswich’s recruitment staff are believed to be exploring multiple possibilities across the pitch. The strategy reflects the club’s desire to add quality throughout the squad while maintaining financial responsibility.