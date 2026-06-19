Real Madrid eyeing Mike Penders as Thibaut Courtois successor

Real Madrid could consider a change of goalkeepers, with Chelsea’s Mike Penders on their shortlist as a potential replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois’s future at Real Madrid has been called into question despite his commanding performances between the sticks. The Spanish giants are considering a change of personnel in the goalkeeper position, as Fichajes reports that Chelsea’s Mike Penders is one of the names high on their shortlist of replacements. Real Madrid could also be mirroring their 2018 approach of targeting another Chelsea goalkeeper who also happens to be Belgian.

Penders, also a Belgian international, is acting as one of Courtois’s deputy at the World Cup and could see playing time in the third group game if Belgium strengthen their qualification position. However, regarding his club future, he could be the subject of interest from Real Madrid.

Background: Mike Penders

Chelsea explored the Belgian market back in 2024 and signed promising goalkeeper Penders from Genk in a deal worth around £17 million. At the time of his move to the West London club, the stopper stayed at the Belgian side on loan for a season to continue his impressive development there.

In the summer of 2025, Chelsea chose to send him out on loan to sister club RC Strasbourg, and Penders has excelled in his role in France. Over in Ligue 1, Penders played 52 times last season, conceding 65 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets in the process.

His Chelsea future remains uncertain given competition from Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen. Chelsea have earmarked him to play a regular role next season, as doubts persist over Sanchez’s performances and his future. If Jorgensen departs, Penders could claim the starting role.

Thibaut Courtois situation explained

Courtois is still widely considered one of the best keepers in the world and continues to perform consistently at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he has one year left on his contract, which could lead to renewal or departure this summer.

He recently commented on his future, as shared by Fabrizio Romano on X. Courtois said, “My future? At Real Madrid, once you’re 30 years old, you only get 1-year renewals. So I’m quite relaxed about it. If I continue performing as I have been, a renewal won’t be a problem. But Real Madrid is a top-level club and, at some point, they will have to think about my successor.”

The one-year extensions are what Real Madrid offers players above the age of 30, and that could be in the works behind the scenes for Courtois. However, the club must eventually plan succession, and a prospect like Penders fits the profile.