Inter Milan ready to abandon Curtis Jones move if price doesn’t fall

Inter Milan will abandon the Curtis Jones move unless Liverpool lower their asking price in the coming weeks.

According to TEAMtalk, Inter have made it clear during ongoing discussions that they will not match Liverpool’s current valuation of the England international midfielder. The Serie A champions remain keen to bring Curtis Jones to San Siro this summer, but they believe the Reds’ demands are excessive.

Inter have informed Liverpool that they are ready to pursue alternative midfield targets if there is no significant movement on the asking price, determined to stick to their valuation rather than overpay for a player with just one year remaining on his current deal.

Liverpool are understood to value the 25-year-old at around £34 million, having already rejected multiple offers from the Nerazzurri that fell well short of that figure. Inter’s latest bid reportedly fell short by around £14 million, leaving a gap between the two clubs, with Liverpool refusing to compromise despite Jones entering the final year of his contract.

The Merseyside club believe the current transfer market has inflated the value of established Premier League players and feel their academy graduate remains a high-quality asset despite his uncertain future, with just one year remaining on his current deal.

Can Inter Milan force Liverpool to lower their demands?

Inter Milan have been encouraged by the player’s willingness to make the move. Per reports, Jones has already indicated that joining the Nerazzurri is his preferred option this summer after turning down interest from elsewhere. However, the transfer now hinges entirely on whether Liverpool soften their stance in the coming weeks.

Jones has endured a frustrating spell in terms of regular starts at Anfield, but he remains highly regarded internally for his professionalism and versatility. A move to Inter would offer him the opportunity to play a more prominent role while competing for major honours in Italy and the UEFA Champions League, particularly amid uncertainties surrounding the long-term futures of Davide Frattesi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

For now, negotiations remain alive, but the pressure is mounting on both clubs. Unless there is a breakthrough in valuation, the transfer appears destined to reach a crossroads, with Inter Milan prepared to abandon talks rather than meet Liverpool’s current demands.