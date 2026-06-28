Chido Obi in talks to join FC Koln in summer loan transfer

Manchester United teenager Chido Obi is in talks to join German club FC Koln on loan for the 2026/27 season.

Manchester United attacking sensation Chido Obi is in talks with FC Koln over a season-long loan deal, per Football Insider. The Red Devils believe a loan spell at the Bundesliga club during the 2026/27 season could do wonders for the Danish teenager.

The 18-year-old forward is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects at Old Trafford, and he has enjoyed a rapid rise since joining them from Arsenal back in 2024. However, a temporary move is understood to be the ideal next step in his development, with opportunities likely to be limited at the senior level next season.

Discussions are already underway between all parties involved regarding a potential loan agreement. Koln have developed a reputation for giving opportunities to young players, and this track record is believed to be one of the reasons why the Red Devils are seriously considering the proposal.

Obi’s performances at the youth level have earned him opportunities at the senior level at Old Trafford, and club officials are understood to be extremely excited about his long-term potential. So far, he has made eight first-team appearances, but didn’t feature for the senior side last season.

Why are FC Koln keen on signing Obi?

The teenager did impress with his performances for Manchester United’s youth teams. He featured in 37 matches and finished with 20 goals and nine assists. However, with Michael Carrick unlikely to hand him an important role in the first team next season, a loan spell at the highest level should help him garner much-needed senior-level experience.

While Joshua Zirkzee is likely to leave, they already have Benjamin Sesko and are reportedly in talks to sign another top forward. Additionally, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can also take up that role. As a result, a loan exit would make a lot of sense.

For United, the decision will ultimately depend on whether they believe the environment at Koln is the best fit for the striker’s progression. The Red Devils have carefully managed Obi’s development so far and are unlikely to approve a move unless they are convinced it will benefit the youngster both technically and tactically.

Koln’s track record of developing young talent appeals to Manchester United, who will weigh whether the Bundesliga environment matches Obi’s progression needs. No deal is finalised; negotiations continue, with Obi already holding talks with the German club.

Koln would certainly love to have the 18-year-old in their ranks, given the amount of talent he has. His pace, dribbling and clinical finishing will make him an important part of their first-team setup. He averages 0.96 goals, 4.08 shots, 2.00 shots on target, 0.89 successful dribbles and 6.52 touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes last season. The numbers clearly suggest he is a star in the making.