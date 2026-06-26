Arsenal better-placed than Crystal Palace to sign Christos Tzolis

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are ahead of Crystal Palace in the race for the signature of Greek sensation Christos Tzolis.

Arsenal are ahead of Crystal Palace in the race to sign Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis, according to a report from VoetbalPrimeur. The Greek international has enjoyed a sensational 2025/26 campaign and emerged as one of Europe’s most productive wide players, with Arsenal leading the chase as they look to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

Tzolis has registered 22 goals and 29 assists across all competitions. His ability to operate on either flank, create chances, and score regularly has made him one of the most sought-after wingers on the market.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a difficult first spell in English football with Norwich City but has rediscovered his confidence at Club Brugge and looks set to fulfil the promise that once made him one of Greece’s brightest talents.

Arsenal’s attacking rebuild

Arsenal’s interest comes as Mikel Arteta looks to add greater depth and quality to his attacking options. While the Gunners have enjoyed tremendous success last season, Arsenal aim to strengthen the left flank to defend their Premier League title. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have both been linked with potential moves away this summer, opening space for Arsenal to pursue a world-class successor.

Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in the winger. The Eagles explored a move for Tzolis last summer and admire his all-around play. Since they lack an out-and-out left-winger, signing him would address a tactical need. However, Arsenal’s stature, recent success, and the groundwork they have laid have placed them in a stronger position should the player decide to leave Belgium.

For Club Brugge, there is little urgency to sell. Tzolis remains under contract until 2029, giving the Belgian champions considerable leverage in any negotiations. According to reports, Arsenal may need to agree to a club-record sale for Brugge to secure the winger’s services.

The Belgian outfit are believed to value Tzolis at around €40 million. Tzolis’ combination of goals, assists, and experience in European competition makes him an attractive option as Arsenal continue to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.