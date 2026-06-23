Tottenham have discussions to sign Savinho, Arsenal talks hit deadlock

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 22-year-old Brazilian international Savinho from Manchester City this summer.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Savinho remains the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have recently “participated in a meeting” to discuss a potential deal for the 22-year-old Manchester City winger.

Per RTI Esporte, the North London giants have also initiated discussions with the South American attacker’s staff, with Manchester City demanding €50 million to part ways with him. Arsenal also attempted to sign the young winger on loan before City rejected the Gunners’ approach.

How has Savinho fared at Manchester City?

Savinho has endured a frustrating journey since joining Manchester City from sister club Troyes in a deal worth €40 million in July 2024. The 22-year-old winger’s creative output was impressive in his debut season despite irregular game time, but his participation has reduced significantly in the last 12 months.

The Brazilian international managed only 1,502 minutes across 36 outings in all competitions, contributing four goals and three assists. With established players like Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo ahead of him in the pecking order, the player faces an uphill battle for regular game time. Despite that, his stock remains high, with Tottenham and Arsenal among prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Tottenham seal a deal this summer?

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Savinho last summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Lilywhites have pursued a productive wide attacker since parting ways with Son Heung-min nearly 12 months ago. Richarlison’s inconsistent recent form has raised doubts over his long-term role at Spurs, intensifying the need for wide-attack reinforcement.

Several versatile attackers, including Cody Gakpo, have thus emerged on Tottenham’s wishlist, with Savinho also a viable target. Recent reports have suggested that the North Londoners are ready to ramp up their efforts to sign the Brazilian international, and the fresh talks signal the attempts to secure a deal before the pre-season begins.

What about Arsenal?

Arsenal’s interest is surprising, as Mikel Arteta has two right-sided attackers in his squad. With Noni Madueke being a solid deputy to Bukayo Saka, the Gunners do not need another option for the right wing. Paying €50 million on such a player will not be sensible, and Tottenham should have a clear run at him. Whether Tottenham are willing to match City’s €50m asking price remains unclear, but their intensified efforts suggest a deal is possible before pre-season.