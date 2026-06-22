West Ham United eyeing summer move for Adam Webster

West Ham United will look to complete a Bosman move for 31-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Webster this summer.

According to a report by The Sun, Adam Webster is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 31-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion defender.

The Englishman will officially leave Brighton as a free agent on July 1 after his contract expires. However, Webster is continuing his rehabilitation work with the Sussex-based club after missing the 2025/26 season due to a long-term knee injury.

Adam Webster and his career so far

Adam Webster spent most of his formative years with Portsmouth after facing rejections from a few clubs, including Chelsea. The 31-year-old graduated from Pompey’s academy over a dozen years ago and made gradual progress at Fratton Park. However, he rose in prominence after joining Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2019, having also represented Ipswich Town and Bristol City before moving to the Amex Stadium.

Webster has made over 150 appearances for Brighton while contributing eight goals and three assists. However, the injury-hit 2025/26 campaign is bringing his stint at the Amex Stadium to an end, as he is leaving the Premier League club as a free agent this year.

Time for a stint in the EFL Championship?

With Adam Webster becoming a free agent in a few days, a new adventure is on the cards, and a return to the EFL Championship may be his next move. West Ham United’s interest in the veteran centre-back is understandable, as relegation from the Premier League is forcing a squad overhaul.

Jean-Clair Todibo and Konstantinos Mavropanos are reportedly pushing for a move away from the London Stadium, with recent updates linking the latter with a Bundesliga return. Additionally, Axel Disasi’s loan stint has ended, with the French defender unlikely to return to the East London club.

So, West Ham must sign multiple centre-backs, with recent reports linking them with Dael Fry, among others. The Middlesbrough defender may be a more attractive target for the Hammers, as Webster’s recent injury absence raises durability concerns. However, with West Ham ready to secure a Bosman deal for the Englishman, Webster’s experience in the Premier League could stabilise the backline, with the defender set to aim for fitness ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.