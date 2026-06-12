West Ham United lead race to sign Dael Fry

West Ham United are looking to sign Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from SportsBoom, the defender will be a free agent soon, and West Ham is looking to snap him up on a bargain. Signing a player of his quality and experience for free could prove to be a masterstroke.

The 28-year-old has been an important player for the Championship outfit, and he has attracted the attention of the recently relegated team. West Ham needs to tighten up at the back if they want to do well next season. They will compete in the second division of English football next season and will look to secure promotion immediately. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the 28-year-old defender this summer.

Fry has been linked with a move away from Middlesbrough, and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can convince him to join the club. West Ham United have reportedly been keeping tabs on the defender for quite a few years.

He has been an indispensable asset to Middlesbrough and helped them keep 13 clean sheets in the Championship last season. Fry was instrumental in their defensive organisation. There is no doubt that he could make a defining impact at West Ham as well.

West Ham need quality defenders

The Hammers will need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to have a successful season.

Improving the defensive unit’s quality should be one of their priorities. They looked quite vulnerable in the Premier League last season. West Ham conceded 65 goals in 38 Premier League matches, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch.

The 28-year-old Middlesbrough defender is well settled in the Championship, and he is at the peak of his career. He could settle in quickly at the London club and make an immediate impact.

Blackburn Rovers, Burnley and Sheffield United are also interested in signing the 28-year-old defender. On paper, West Ham is certainly a more attractive proposition compared to the other three clubs. They have a better set of players and more resources. Fry could be tempted to join them.