Manchester United face PSG threat in Crysencio Summerville chase

Manchester United to face stiff competition from PSG in their pursuit of West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Manchester United and PSG are both keen on signing Crysencio Summerville and could be involved in an intense transfer battle to secure his services ahead of next season. The Red Devils consider him an ideal option to replace Marcus Rashford if he were to leave on a permanent basis. Meanwhile, PSG are looking to further bolster their attack by signing the West Ham star.

The French giants have already established contact with the London club and are preparing a big deal in the region of £43 million. While the London club would love to have him around for years to come, their relegation to the second division has pretty much decided his future.

Summerville doesn’t intend to play in the Championship, and the Hammers are also open to his departure as they are in desperate need to raise funds. They value him at £50 million and would open the door for his exit, as long as their demands are met.

The 24-year-old winger might not have had the best of a debut campaign at West Ham, but he did bounce back with quite a few impressive performances last season. He was involved in a total of 34 matches and ended up contributing towards 12 goals.

He has carried that form into the World Cup and has bagged a goal in the Netherlands’ first two group games against Japan and Sweden. His impressive performances on the world stage have resulted in a lot more interest in his services.

United could lose to PSG in the race for Summerville

Manchester United are one of the biggest suitors. While Michael Carrick is willing to reintegrate Rashford into his team, their priority remains to cash in on him. As a result, they continue to look for a new left-winger, and a Premier League-proven player like Summerville is seen as an ideal fit for their setup.

The fact that he can feature on either flank is a bonus. On top of that, he has the pace, dribbling and final product to have an impact at Old Trafford. However, the Hammers’ £50 million valuation is an obstacle for the Red Devils, as their priority remains midfield reinforcement.

PSG are in the mix and could rival the Manchester-based giants. They are looking for someone who can replace the exit-linked Bradley Barcola, and Summerville can certainly help their cause. They are in contact with the Hammers and are ready to table an initial offer. It will be interesting to see if the French giants do end up beating the Premier League giants to his signature.