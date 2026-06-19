Manchester United handed boost in Crysencio Summerville pursuit

Manchester United’s hopes of signing West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville have received a significant boost.

West Ham United could be forced to sanction the departure of Crysencio Summerville this summer in an attempt to balance their books, as per a report from Football Insider. It is a massive boost for a team like Manchester United, who are very keen on acquiring his services.

The Hammers failed to survive the drop. Following their relegation to the Championship, they are in desperate need to raise funds and cashing in on the Dutch international could ease a significant amount of the financial pressure.

West Ham might have to sell Summerville

The London club were already in a difficult financial situation (reported losses of £104 million last year, as per the report), and the drop has further complicated matters for them. As a result, they will have to listen to offers for a number of their key players, including Summerville.

The 24-year-old joined them from Leeds United back in 2024. The debut campaign didn’t go according to plan for him, as he missed the second half of the season with a hamstring injury. However, he has bounced back in some fashion with 12 goal contributions in 34 outings last time out.

Why United are after Summerville?

Manchester United are one of the biggest contenders for Summerville’s signature. The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on him and could look to exploit West Ham’s situation.

The 24-year-old has a big impact on the Netherlands’ World Cup opener against Japan, putting multiple top clubs on alert. However, it seems United are front-runners at this point.

Michael Carrick is looking for a new left-winger to add more depth on the flanks. While he is open to reintegrating Marcus Rashford in the team, the club would prefer cashing in on him. As a result, they are looking at the market for someone who fits Carrick’s style.

Summerville’s electric pace, dribbling, his ability to get the better of defenders in 1v1 situations, and his directness make him a perfect fit for United’s setup. Since he is only 24, they consider him a great option for the short as well as the long run.