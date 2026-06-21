Tottenham shelve move for Sergi Dominguez, reason revealed

Tottenham have reportedly shelved their plans to sign Spanish defender Sergi Dominguez, as their priority has shifted away from defence

Tottenham have shelved their pursuit of Spanish defender Sergi Dominguez and shifted focus to midfield reinforcement and contract renewals, per Alfredo Pedulla. The North London outfit had previously targeted the Dinamo Zagreb centre-back but now view other positions as higher priority under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs are keen on improving several key positions in the squad, and recent arrivals have altered their defensive plans. The recent signing of Marcos Senesi and an agreement for Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton have satisfied their immediate backline needs.

Midfield becomes priority as interest in Dominguez cools

Tottenham had been looking at many defenders, but the recent arrival of Marcos Senesi may have seen them cool their interest in Dominguez. Reports have also stated they could prioritise new contracts for Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro, which could see them close their defensive business for the moment.

Tottenham have now moved focus away from defenders and are concentrating on bolstering the midfield. Sandro Tonali remains a big target for De Zerbi, as Tottenham intensify their bid for the Newcastle United midfielder. West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes is another key target in addition to the Italian.

As for Dominguez, Tottenham previously viewed the Spanish defensive prospect as a potential replacement option but remain wary of his €11–12 million asking price. The club believe the funds are better invested in other areas, though they may continue to monitor the Spaniard should he remain at Dinamo Zagreb.

Lazio step into the frame

Dominguez is a highly rated Spanish defender who might have taken a rather unorthodox route towards gaining first-team prominence. While Spurs are cooling their interest in the Spaniard after already signing two centre-backs this summer, there are other suitors in the mix for his signature.

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The report names Lazio as favourites, with the Serie A giants possibly preparing for a potential departure of Mario Gila, who has been linked with Napoli. Dominguez could replace his compatriot in Rome.