Felix Nmecha open to Borussia Dortmund exit this summer

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha is open to leaving the Bundesliga club in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Felix Nmecha is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the Borussia Dortmund mainstay.

However, Manchester United are no longer alone in the battle for Nmecha’s signature, as the TEAMtalk report has revealed that Liverpool have now joined the race to sign him from Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga giants are likely to sell the Hamburg-born midfielder for around £52 million, per those working on a potential summer move.

How has Felix Nmecha fared in the Bundesliga?

Felix Nmecha has established himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023. Born in Hamburg, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in England and graduated from the youth division at Manchester City. However, returning to Germany in 2021 has accentuated his progress.

The German international has made over 100 appearances for Borussia Dortmund thus far while scoring 13 goals and supplying eight assists. Nmecha has also been hot off the blocks at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Germany’s win over Curacao in the opening fixture before assisting Deniz Undav’s match-winning goal against Ivory Coast. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

A man in demand

Felix Nmecha has been on Manchester United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Casemiro has left as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming in his two seasons at Old Trafford. Several candidates have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Manchester United scouting Nmecha as a potential target.

As for Liverpool, Wataru Endo’s long-term future is uncertain after his persistent fitness issues in the 2025/26 season. Additionally, recent reports have linked Alexis Mac Allister with a move away from Anfield. So, the Reds need a new top-class midfielder, and Nmecha, with his reading of the game and ability on the ball, could fill either gap; his composure and ball-playing ability suit both roles.

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Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s asking price of £52 million is not excessive for a player who can contribute in the final third and out of possession. However, the TEAMtalk report suggests Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in the German midfielder, and the race for his signature will be intense as he considers a new adventure in the ongoing transfer window.