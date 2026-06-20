Juventus increasingly unlikely to sign Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is increasingly unlikely to join Serie A club Juventus in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Emiliano Martinez is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 33-year-old Aston Villa shot-stopper.

The report by Gianluca Di Marzio has brought bad news for Martinez, as the chances of joining Juventus are “fading” due to the costs involved in sealing a summer deal. Instead, they will pursue Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario or Napoli stopper Alex Meret.

How has Emiliano Martinez fared at Aston Villa?

Emiliano Martinez has seen his stock skyrocket since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal in a deal worth £17 million in September 2020. The 33-year-old, a backup stopper for Arsenal for several years, has made considerable progress in the last half a dozen years, having become a mainstay between the sticks for his club and country while enjoying tremendous success in international football.

The Argentine international has made over 250 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while keeping 80 clean sheets and conceding 305 goals. Meanwhile, Martinez’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Juventus among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Serie A adventure on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Emiliano Martinez makes sense. The Serie A giants are combing the market for a goalkeeper, as Luciano Spalletti wants an upgrade on Michele Di Gregorio, whose inconsistencies between the sticks have been detrimental to the team’s fortunes over the past 18 months.

Several candidates have thus emerged on Juventus’s wishlist, with Martinez also a viable target. Recent reports have suggested that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has reached an agreement on personal terms with the Bianconeri, and it seemed a summer move would be on the cards.

Meanwhile, the Villans have been preparing for Martinez’s departure, with Zion Suzuki emerging as a target to replace the Argentine international. However, with Juventus close to ruling out a summer move for the former Arsenal stopper, he is in limbo over his next destination.