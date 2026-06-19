Chelsea could engineer swap deal to sign Andrea Cambiaso, Nicolas Jackson could move the other way

Chelsea have reportedly indicated a swap deal of sorts for Andrea Cambiaso involving striker Nicolas Jackson, which has Juventus interested

Chelsea have reportedly proposed a swap deal with Juventus involving striker Nicolas Jackson going to Turin in exchange for left-back Andrea Cambiaso, as per TeamTalk. Juventus are reportedly receptive to bridging the valuation gap for the Italian full-back in this manner.

Premier League giants Chelsea are in the market for a new left-back following Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid a few days ago. The Blues had earmarked a few notable names as the Spaniard’s replacement, including compatriot Alejandro Grimaldo, Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown.

The Londoners had had earmarked three notable targets: compatriot Alejandro Grimaldo (now close to Atletico Madrid, per Fabrizio Romano), Andrea Cambiaso, and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich reportedly on the verge of signing). That leaves Cambiaso as a primary option, although Romano reported earlier in June that Chelsea had not held talks despite reports stating otherwise.

Chelsea to formulate swap deal for Andrea Cambiaso?

Chelsea have had an interest in Cambiaso, with a clear valuation gap: the Premier League side value him at £25 million, while Juventus demand at least £34 million. The swap idea involving Jackson could resolve this impasse. Cambiaso’s pace and defensive range would replicate Cucurella’s profile; Jackson offers Juventus goal output as Vlahovic departs.

Juventus have reportedly backed the idea, as they seek a new striker following Dusan Vlahovic’s expected departure on a free transfer. Lois Openda has been linked with Premier League moves, and doubts persist over Jonathan David and Openda as primary strikers. The Turin club could reportedly accept Jackson plus cash to send Cambiaso to Chelsea.

The swap could suit all parties, though Barcelona remain in the race for Cambiaso. Jackson’s interest from other clubs, including Newcastle United, means his agreement is essential to advance the deal.

Cambiaso could be a good alternative to Cucurella in terms of bridging the quality gap created by the Spaniard’s departure to Real Madrid. However, there are still some challenges before the Blues can dream of bringing the 26-year-old Juventus wide man to the club.