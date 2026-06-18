Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United vying for Alvaro Carreras

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all reportedly keen on Real Madrid left-back Alvaro Carreras, who is expected to evaluate his future

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are reportedly keen on Real Madrid left-back Alvaro Carreras per Sports Boom, with the defender available after the Spanish giants signed Marc Cucurella. Real Madrid are open to selling the full-back, and Chelsea are in a stronger position due to the presence of Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge.

Carreras, who left Manchester United for Benfica before joining Real Madrid for €50 million in 2025, is now under scrutiny after a single season in Spain.

Alvaro Carreras to leave Real Madrid?

Real Madrid signed Marc Cucurella in a surprise move before Spain kick-started their World Cup campaign, which has cast doubts on Carreras’ immediate future. Real Madrid are expected to deploy Cucurella as a starter under Jose Mourinho, reducing Carreras’ opportunities and prompting a potential sale.

Carreras was linked with Manchester United and Arsenal recently, with Real Madrid aiming to recoup most of the €50 million they paid for the full-back. However, the Premier League duo may not view the Spaniard as their first-choice target, as Arsenal’s interest might have stemmed from speculation surrounding Riccardo Calafiori.

Real Madrid made enquiries for Calafiori as per reports, although the Gunners are not planning on considering a sale of the Italian defender. Arsenal is not thinking about a new left-back signing unless a huge opportunity arises, as Carreras may not be that chance.

Manchester United is keen on Lewis Hall from Newcastle United, as per widespread reports in the English media. They might view Carreras as a cheaper alternative to the England international, although there are no further reports on whether they plan to pursue the €50 million-rated defender from Real Madrid.

Chelsea with an advantage in Carreras chase?

Chelsea are reportedly keen on Carreras following the departure of Cucurella, as they would need to replace the Spanish international. The presence of Xabi Alonso in the Stamford Bridge dugout may prove advantageous for the Blues, as Carreras played rather regularly under the Spanish boss.

In his short stint at Real Madrid, Carreras featured 17 times in the league under Alonso, starting 16 times, while playing a total of 25 games for the Spanish boss. He is someone the new Chelsea boss could trust to replace Cucurella, although concrete developments on Chelsea’s pursuit remain pending.