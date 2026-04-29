Arsenal, Manchester United in transfer tussle to sign Alvaro Carreras

Alvaro Carreras is emerging on the lists of Arsenal and Manchester United, with the Premier League giants considering a move for the Real Madrid star.

Alvaro Carreras is a player attracting interest from Premier League clubs, as Arsenal and Manchester United are linked with moves. As per Caught Offside, the Premier League giants are eager to explore the idea of bringing the Spaniard in, although Real Madrid’s stance on the left-back will be key in any movement.

Alvaro Carreras has been an important player for Real Madrid since his move from Benfica last summer. Having performed well since his move to Portugal, the former Manchester United man took the chance to shine at Real Madrid amid concerns over the left-back position, partly due to the injury issues with Ferland Mendy.

Carreras has made 26 league appearances, which exemplifies his importance in the team. However, of late, as Mendy has returned fit, Alvaro Arbeloa has preferred the Frenchman at left-back in key Champions League games, as Real Madrid got knocked out in the quarterfinals at the hands of Bayern Munich.

This could be the reason for rumours around his future at the Santiago Bernabéu, as Arsenal and Manchester United are linked with a move. The Gunners are thought to be in the market for a versatile full-back who could play on both sides of the pitch, but the potential availability of the 23-year-old Real Madrid wide player could see Mikel Arteta change his ideas.

Arsenal could think about a move for Carreras, which will depend on whether he is available at the right price. However, the left-back position is not a priority for Arteta at the moment, given he has some senior options there that are established. Hence, a move for Carreras might only materialise for the Gunners if they view him as a market opportunity, and the price must reflect that particular thought.

Manchester United to Re-Sign Carreras?

Manchester United are highly likely to bring in a new left-back in the close season to build depth in the position, as well as add competition to Luke Shaw. Incidentally, their links with Carreras are a bit surprising given he was a player on their books before joining Benfica, and even then, the Red Devils had a buy-back option which they did not exercise.

That decision last summer not to re-sign Carreras may have stemmed from other factors rather than a sporting one, as they could now consider bringing him back to the club. Once again, any deal for him will depend on the price, although Real Madrid are not thinking about selling the player unless there is a monumental offer on the table.