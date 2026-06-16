Everton keen on Jay Stansfield, face battle from three clubs

Everton are one of the teams interested in exploring a move for Jay Stansfield, with Sunderland, Hull City, and Ipswich Town also part of the race

According to Sports Boom, Everton have joined a four-club race to sign Birmingham City striker Jay Stansfield, with Sunderland, Hull City, and Ipswich Town also pursuing the forward this summer. The Championship attacker enjoyed a productive season last term, registering 17 goal contributions, and Birmingham City have set a €35 million valuation on the forward.

Stansfield’s physicality, goal output, effectiveness inside the penalty area, ability to win aerial duels, and consistent attacking threat are key reasons behind Birmingham’s high valuation. The club are not expected to budge on their asking price, although Premier League sides are likely to attempt negotiations to lower the fee.

Why Everton are leading the race

Everton are viewed as a leading contender for Stansfield’s signature, with the appeal of stable top-flight football and the possibility of pushing for European qualification strengthening their case. The Toffees have been searching for a striker with qualities that differentiate him from current options Beto and Thierno Barry.

Names such as Levante’s Carlos Espí are also on their shortlist, with several other forwards frequently mentioned in media reports. David Moyes is keen to add a difference-maker to his attack, and Stansfield could fit the profile with his goal-scoring ability and positional versatility.

Hull City and Ipswich Town pose stiff competition as Premier League newcomers seeking top-flight reinforcements. The latter have also been linked with Leeds United’s Joel Piroe, while Hull City are targeting reinforcements in the final third. Sunderland are also in the mix, making it a four-way battle for Stansfield. Sunderland are ready to part ways with Wilson Isidor as per reports, and may view Stansfield as his replacement.

What will Stansfield cost?

Despite Birmingham’s firm stance on their €35 million asking price, reports suggest clubs could negotiate a deal in the €30–35 million range. There is also a possibility, per sources, that he could be available for around €25 million, although such a reduction would likely depend on the identity of the buying club and other deal conditions.

Birmingham are in a strong negotiating position due to Stansfield’s long-term contract, understood to run until 2031. This gives them significant leverage; however, a deal is most realistically expected to be completed in the region of €30 million, as clubs may be reluctant to meet the full €35 million valuation.