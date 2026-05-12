Sunderland set to demand big-money fee for Wilson Isidor

Leeds United will reportedly attempt to sign Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Wilson Isidor is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the coming weeks and have set their sights on the 25-year-old Sunderland centre-forward.

The latest has revealed Sunderland’s stance on the French-born attacker’s future, and the Wearside outfit will demand “silly money” to sell him in the upcoming transfer window. The Black Cats are eager to keep Isidor at the Stadium of Light beyond the 2025/26 season and have thus devised this plan to ward off Leeds United this summer.

Who is Wilson Isidor?

Wilson Isidor has made substantial progress since joining Sunderland from Zenit St Petersburg. The ambitious Premier League club initially signed the 25-year-old on loan in August 2024 before completing a permanent move six months later. The player has made over 50 appearances for Sunderland thus far while chipping in with 17 goals and two assists.

However, the French striker has been in and out of the starting lineup at the Wearside club this season, managing less than 1,500 minutes of game time in 34 appearances thus far. So, a summer exit may be on the cards, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Leeds United’s interest in Wilson Isidor is understandable. The Whites are scouring the market for a striker heading into the summer transfer window, as Daniel Farke wants more options for his offensive unit. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been impressive since arriving at Elland Road from Everton in a Bosman move nearly 12 months ago, the other strikers have not been consistent enough.

Several strikers, including Leeds United, have thus emerged on Leeds United’s wishlist, with Isidor also a viable target. The French-born attacker’s movement and dribbling ability should make him the ideal foil to Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor in the final third.

However, with Sunderland hoping to ward off the West Yorkshire outfit in the summer, a deal will depend on the player’s stance on his future. With the 25-year-old Haitian international struggling for regular starts, leaving the ambitious Premier League club will be the sensible call, and Leeds United should be in contention for his signature.