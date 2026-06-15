Tottenham rival Aston Villa in Matias Soule chase

Tottenham Hotspur will compete with Aston Villa in the race to sign 23-year-old Argentine international Matias Soule from AS Roma this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Matias Soule is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are seeking a new winger to reinforce their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old AS Roma winger.

Apart from Tottenham, Aston Villa will also look to sign the South American winger in the coming weeks, while the report by Calciomercato has claimed that Borussia Dortmund and Bournemouth are also vying for his signature. Meanwhile, AS Roma will demand around €35-40 million to part ways with Soule.

How has Matias Soule fared at AS Roma?

Matias Soule has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Serie A since joining AS Roma from Juventus in July 2024. The 23-year-old graduated from the youth division at the Turin-based club but could not become a regular for the first-team squad. However, joining AS Roma has turned things around for him.

The Argentine international was top-notch in the 2025/26 season, scoring seven goals and eight assists in 42 appearances across all competitions while playing his part in AS Roma’s top-four finish in Serie A. Meanwhile, Soule’s progress at the Italian club has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Where will Soule ply his trade next season?

Aston Villa’s interest in Matias Soule makes sense. The Villans are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as Jadon Sancho’s loan spell has ended. Additionally, Leon Bailey reportedly faces an uncertain future at Villa Park. With Unai Emery’s team over-dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third, they need more productivity from the flanks, making Soule an attractive target.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, the Lilywhites have yet to fill Son Heung-min’s void since the South Korean international moved to MLS last summer. So, with Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus the only viable wide options in Roberto De Zerbi’s team, they need a new winger, with Soule an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, AS Roma’s asking price of €35-40 million is not excessive, the competition for his signature should lead to protracted discussions. However, recent reports have claimed that the Argentine winger wants to join Aston Villa. With the Villans offering UEFA Champions League football, they have a distinct advantage in the battle for his signature.