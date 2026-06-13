Matias Soule keen on sealing Aston Villa move this summer

Matias Soule would reportedly be open to joining Aston Villa if a deal materialises, as Roma are pondering important sales before the end of June.

Aston Villa have maintained interest in the Argentine attacker, with reports of their interest circulating for some time. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Soule would be open to a move to Birmingham if a deal takes shape.

Recent transfers between the clubs—including Leon Bailey’s loan-return and Donyell Malen’s expected permanent move from Villa—highlight their growing relationship, which could now accelerate a deal for Soule.

Roma are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €40 million, and with reports suggesting they need to raise funds before the end of June, a quick deal would not come as a surprise. Soule has been reportedly keen on playing in the Premier League, aligning his ambitions with Villa’s pursuit.

The financial pressure appears significant, with reports stating that even Champions League football may not be enough for them to retain key players. In Soule’s case, they could make a strong capital gain from a €40 million sale, which Aston Villa might consider. Furthermore, midfielders such as Manu Kone are also being linked with moves away, signalling wider squad turnover at the Italian club.

Tactical fit and transfer logic

Soule’s agent was recently present at Roma’s training ground, indicating that discussions over the player’s future are active. The report also suggests that Soule’s versatility—capable of operating on the wing or as a second striker—aligns with Unai Emery’s tactical preferences and Villa’s need for attacking depth.

Villa could be expected to act quickly, given Roma’s need to sell before month end. Soule, for his part, is not a direct replacement for Rogers, although he could provide attacking depth to help offset any departure.

The Argentine prefers to operate on the right side of the attack, which is likely where Emery would deploy him. However, at Roma, he has played in a variety of roles under Gian Piero Gasperini, including as a second striker in a front two and even as a wing-back.

Aston Villa are eager to keep building their attacking setup, especially as there is a possibility that their own financial commitments could see some of their stars depart. Jadon Sancho has already said his goodbyes following a decent loan spell, while strong links are suggesting Arsenal could make a move for key man Morgan Rogers.