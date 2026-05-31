Matias Soule wants Premier League move amid Aston Villa links

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have received a significant boost in their pursuit of AS Roma attacking sensation Matias Soule.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Matias Soule could be on the move this summer, amidst AS Roma’s financial struggles. The Argentine winger wants to play in the Premier League, which is a significant boost for Aston Villa, who have had their eyes on him for several weeks.

Unai Emery admires the youngster and considers him an ideal fit for his system. Meanwhile, the report by Gazzetta dello Sport has revealed that the Italian club could consider offers around the €40 million mark.

Soule came up the ranks at Juventus but failed to establish a foothold in the first-team setup. AS Roma subsequently signed him in the summer of 2024 for €25.6 million. Since then, the 23-year-old right-winger has been a key figure for the Giallorossi.

In the recently concluded campaign, he was involved in 42 matches, racked up over 2,700 minutes, contributed towards 15 goals. However, Soule’s impressive performances were not enough to earn him a place in the Argentine World Cup squad.

Why could AS Roma sell Soule this summer?

Excluded from Argentina’s World Cup squad, Soule may now focus on a summer exit. While the 23-year-old is an integral part of the Serie A club’s first-team squad, his future is not certain because of a number of reasons.

Roma reportedly need around €60 million in capital gains by June 30 to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, and may use Soule to meet that obligation. On top of that, they are understood to be scouting alternatives at winger, which would reduce his first-team prospects.

Meanwhile, the player is keen on playing abroad, preferably in the Premier League. Aston Villa could look to make the most out of this situation. They have a great relationship with Roma, with the club recently negotiating a deal for Donyell Malen.

With Jadon Sancho‘s loan spell ending, and Leeds United-linked Harvey Elliott set to return to his parent club, Unai Emery needs more firepower in the final third. Soule, who prefers playing as a right-winger, can feature as a number ten as well as in deeper roles, making him a perfect fit for them.

Villa could secure his services for €40 million or more, and the fee would provide significant capital gain on a player who is currently valued at €15.3 million on the club’s books.