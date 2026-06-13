Tottenham leapfrog Chelsea, Liverpool in Joel Ordonez race

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for the signature of Chelsea and Liverpool defensive target Joel Ordonez.

Tottenham have leapfrogged Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for Ecuador international Joel Ordonez, according to a CaughtOffside report, with the 22-year-old focused on performing at the World Cup.

Spurs are front-runners, but Liverpool have serious interest, and Chelsea could enter the race if he is made available. While Club Brugge have been reluctant to sanction his departure, they are now prepared to cash in if they receive an offer in the region of €45 million.

Since joining Brugge in the summer of 2023, Ordonez has established himself as a key figure, excelling in 1v1 situations with strong game-reading and composure. He employs a front-footed defensive approach and has impressed with his consistent performances, attracting interest from multiple top clubs.

Defensive reinforcement priority for Liverpool

As per the report, multiple English clubs have scouted Ordonez this season. Liverpool are among the strongest suitors, and reports earlier suggested the Reds had cooled interest, but it seems they are now seriously considering a move.

With Ibrahima Konate leaving as a free agent, defensive reinforcement is a top priority. Ordonez could fill that void and help replace the ageing Virgil van Dijk in the long run.

Spurs pursue Ordonez as van Hecke alternative

Tottenham are believed to be leading the race at this stage. The North London club are prioritising defensive reinforcement under Roberto De Zerbi. While they have already signed Marcos Senesi, they are working hard to land Jan Paul van Hecke.

However, Brighton are playing hardball over his transfer fee; as a result, Spurs are looking at Ordonez as a quality alternative. Meanwhile, Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the situation and could enter the race if the player is available for a transfer.

The Blues suffered injuries at the back last season and seek more top-quality options. At 22, Ordonez aligns with Chelsea’s youth-focused project and could partner centrally with Levi Colwill.