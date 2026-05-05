Chelsea step up interest in Joel Ordonez ahead of summer move

Chelsea will reportedly look to sign 22-year-old Ecuadorian international Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge in the summer transfer window.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are scouring the market for a centre-back who can become Levi Colwill’s first-choice partner for a decade, and they are intensifying their efforts to sign him. However, the West London club will face stiff competition for the 22-year-old prospect’s signature, as Aston Villa and Liverpool are also keen on signing him.

How has Joel Ordonez fared at Club Brugge?

Joel Ordonez has become a pivotal figure since joining Club Brugge from Club NXT in July 2023. The 22-year-old had already been in Europe for a year before moving to his current club. However, he has found a stable foothold at Club Brugge, establishing himself as one of the world’s best young centre-back prospects in the last three seasons.

The Ecuadorian international has made over 100 appearances thus far for Club Brugge while chipping in with seven goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Ordonez’s exploits for the Belgian outfit piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Liverpool will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa may dip into the market for a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, as Tyrone Mings is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that the West Midlands outfit may sell the Englishman after the 2025/26 season. So, the Villans need a new centre-back, with Ordonez emerging as a viable target.

Joel Ordonez has been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight of his career. Additionally, Joe Gomez faces an uncertain future at Anfield ahead of the summer. So, while Jeremy Jacquet will arrive from Stade Rennais in the coming weeks, Ordonez is an option worth considering.

Widespread reports also linked the Club Brugge defender with Chelsea for several months. The Blues are also eager to sign a central defender, as they want someone who can be Levi Colwill’s primary central defensive partner for a decade. With Axel Disasi having no future at Stamford Bridge and Benoit Badiashile in a difficult position, vacancies will emerge in Chelsea’s backline.

The report has also revealed Club Brugge’s asking price, with the Belgian club demanding €40 million to part ways with him; the club’s asking price has remained unchanged for a long time. However, with Chelsea accelerating the move for the 22-year-old Ecuadorian international, Aston Villa and Liverpool will have an uphill task to land the young centre-back.