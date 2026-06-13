Brentford step up interest in Mateo Pellegrino

Brentford, Everton, and Newcastle United are keen on signing 24-year-old Argentine striker Mateo Pellegrino from Serie A club Parma this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Parma Today, Mateo Pellegrino is the subject of interest from Brentford. The Bees have “intensified their interest” in the Parma striker as they look for a productive centre-forward ahead of the 2026/27 season. However, the 24-year-old is also a target for Everton and Newcastle United, with the two clubs “gathering information” on him.

Mateo Pellegrino and his Serie A adventure

Mateo Pellegrino has made significant progress since joining Parma in February 2025. The Valencia-born striker has already represented clubs in Spain, Italy, and Argentina through his formative years, but the move to Serie A has helped him land on his feet.

The Argentine attacker enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in 39 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, Pellegrino’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Brentford, Everton, and Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Brentford may dip into the market for a striker this summer, as they are concerned about Igor Thiago’s long-term future amid his reported links with Chelsea and other high-profile clubs. Pellegrino is thus an option worth considering for the West London club, and they have rightly ramped up their efforts to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, Everton’s interest in Mateo Pellegrino makes sense. The Toffees are combing the market for a striker, as Beto and Thierno Barry were inconsistent in the 2025/26 season. So, David Moyes needs an alternative to the incumbent duo, with several candidates, including Lois Openda, emerging on Everton’s wishlist. Pellegrino is also a viable target due to his style of play and age profile.

The same profile has attracted Newcastle United, with the Tyneside outfit poised to return to the market for a striker this summer despite signing Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa last year. Both players struggled in their debut season at St. James Park, and the former is reportedly pushing for a summer exit. So, the Magpies need a new striker this summer, with Pellegrino an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, the report by Parma Today has not specified the Serie A club’s asking price, but the Argentine striker’s age profile may lead to a high fee. Nevertheless, an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards amid the intensifying interest from several clubs.