Aston Villa rival Tottenham in Anatoliy Trubin chase

Aston Villa will compete with Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign 24-year-old Ukrainian international Anatoliy Trubin from Portuguese giants SL Benfica this summer.

According to a report by Portuguese outlet A Bola via Sport Witness, Anatoliy Trubin is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the coming months, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old SL Benfica mainstay.

The A Bola report has revealed that Villa are “the club paying closest attention to the situation” at the Portuguese club. However, the West Midlands outfit will not be alone in the battle for Trubin’s signature, as he is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur for the upcoming transfer window.

Anatoliy Trubin and his time in Portugal so far

Anatoliy Trubin has established himself as one of the best players in the Primeira Liga since joining SL Benfica from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth €11 million, including add-ons, in August 2023. Born in Donetsk, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in his homeland and rose in prominence at Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to Portugal nearly three years ago.

Trubin has made nearly 150 appearances for Benfica thus far while keep 59 clean sheets and conceding 144 goals. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian goalkeeper’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Anatoliy Trubin makes sense. The Lilywhites are combing the market for a goalkeeper amid uncertainties surrounding Guglielmo Vicario’s long-term future. While recent reports have claimed that Inter Milan may not complete a summer move for the Italian international, he is expected to leave the North London club this summer. With Antonin Kinsky not being reliable between the sticks, Tottenham must seek a solution from the market.

As for Aston Villa, Emiliano Martinez faces an uncertain future at Villa Park amid his reported links with Juventus. While Marco Bizot has been a reliable deputy for the West Midlands club, they must sign a reliable long-term replacement for Martinez.

The A Bola report has revealed that the starting price for Trubin will be €20 million, though they would prefer to recoup close to €40 million from his departure. Aston Villa and Tottenham have the funds to afford a deal in that range. However, the Villans hold a significant advantage, as they can offer UEFA Champions League football, whereas Benfica and Tottenham cannot.