Inter Milan abandon Guglielmo Vicario chase

Inter Milan will not sign Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, with Josep Martinez set to become the next first-choice goalkeeper for the Nerazzurri.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Guglielmo Vicario is no longer the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The newly-crowned Serie A champions have been keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper ahead of the 2026/27 season as they prepare a succession plan for Yann Sommer.

However, instead of spending €20 million to sign Vicario from Tottenham, they have decided to promote Josep Martinez from deputy to first-choice stopper. The Nerazzurri will now focus on spending those €20 million on “other acquisitions” this summer.

How has Guglielmo Vicario fared at Tottenham?

Guglielmo Vicario has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from FC Empoli in a deal worth €20 million in July 2023. While the 29-year-old has been solid for most of his stint with the North London club, he has also been highly error-prone in the last three seasons, with the issues compounding in the ongoing campaign and contributing to the team’s downfall.

The Italian international has made over 100 appearances for Tottenham thus far, keeping 29 clean sheets and conceding 170 goals. Meanwhile, Vicario’s long-term future at the North London club has been uncertain for several months, with widespread reports suggesting he wants to call time on his stint at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and return to Italy.

Serie A return on the cards?

Inter Milan considered signing Guglielmo Vicario for several months. The interest made sense, as Yann Sommer is in the twilight of his career. Additionally, the Swiss international will likely leave the Nerazzurri after the 2025/26 season ends, having failed to agree to a new contract with the Italian giants.

While Josep Martinez has not been convincing enough while deputising for Sommer, the newly-crowned Serie A champions are ready to gamble on him and install him as the next first-choice goalkeeper. With budgetary issues constraining the Italian club, they want to focus on bolstering other departments instead of paying Tottenham’s asking price of €20 million.

So, while Vicario had an agreement with Inter Milan, pursue alternative options to leave Tottenham after Inter’s withdrawal. A few reports have linked the 29-year-old Italian international with Juventus, and he will hope the Bianconeri will hand him an escape route in the coming weeks.